Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Cut by Analyst

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LSAK opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $308.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.16. Lesaka Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

