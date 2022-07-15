Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.23.

CSCO stock opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 82,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

