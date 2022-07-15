Raymond James Cuts Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Price Target to $9.00

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DCFC has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DCFC opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22. Tritium DCFC has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCFC. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth $24,370,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth $2,668,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth $1,622,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

