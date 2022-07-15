DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $65.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

DOCU opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $96.97. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 32.3% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 5.0% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 8.1% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 246.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

