Critical Comparison: PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) vs. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get PubMatic alerts:

This table compares PubMatic and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 23.74% 21.35% 10.82% Twitter 4.27% 3.77% 1.84%

This table compares PubMatic and Twitter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $226.91 million 3.41 $56.60 million $1.00 14.92 Twitter $5.08 billion 5.46 -$221.41 million $0.23 157.79

PubMatic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twitter. PubMatic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twitter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PubMatic and Twitter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 1 9 0 2.90 Twitter 2 22 7 0 2.16

PubMatic currently has a consensus target price of $40.10, indicating a potential upside of 168.77%. Twitter has a consensus target price of $45.19, indicating a potential upside of 24.53%. Given PubMatic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Twitter.

Risk and Volatility

PubMatic has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twitter has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of PubMatic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Twitter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PubMatic beats Twitter on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets. Its promoted products consist of promoted ads and Twitter Amplify, Follower Ads, and Twitter takeover. In addition, the company offers monetization products for creators, including Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces. Further, it offers products for developers and data partners comprising Twitter Developer Platform, a platform that enables developers to build tools for people and businesses using its public application programming interface; and paid access to Twitter data for partners with commercial use cases. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.