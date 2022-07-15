Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tractor Supply’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $11.25 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.72.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $201.78 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

