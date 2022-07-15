Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Safestore Holdings plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Safestore in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Safestore’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFSHF. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 970 ($11.54) to GBX 1,280 ($15.22) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. Safestore has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

