Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AllianceBernstein in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AllianceBernstein’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AB stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $903.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 171,925 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

