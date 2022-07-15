Cormark Comments on Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.
Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$559.77 million during the quarter.
Shares of YRI opened at C$6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$8.05. The company has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58.
About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
