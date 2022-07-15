Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million.

DNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.12.

NYSE:DNA opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $15.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.