Gecina Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.26 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gecina in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Gill anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.26 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GECFF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gecina from €135.00 ($135.00) to €120.00 ($120.00) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gecina from €130.00 ($130.00) to €122.00 ($122.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Gecina from €134.50 ($134.50) to €123.50 ($123.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Gecina from €139.00 ($139.00) to €114.00 ($114.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Gecina from €137.00 ($137.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.90.

GECFF opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Gecina has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $160.00.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

