FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Lowered by Analyst

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $16.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.85. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share.

ALL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

NYSE ALL opened at $120.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.99 and its 200 day moving average is $128.11. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.