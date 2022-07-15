Oppenheimer Weighs in on TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for TuSimple in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the company will earn ($2.90) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TuSimple’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TuSimple’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.67. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.43) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,564,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,363,000 after buying an additional 548,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 90,593 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 336,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 136,643 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.