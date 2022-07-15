Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MARA. Cowen started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $850.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 4.81. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 40.00 and a quick ratio of 40.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.