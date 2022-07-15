FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.00) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.65). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.76) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($4.65) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 8,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

