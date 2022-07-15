Brokerages Set Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) PT at $171.83

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.08.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:SI opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.19. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.76.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

