Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after buying an additional 358,332 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after buying an additional 730,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,579,000.

ESPR stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $424.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.33. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

