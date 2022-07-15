Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. Unilever has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $60.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Unilever by 20.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Unilever by 19.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 64,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 31.8% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.9% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.