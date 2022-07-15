TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$149.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$149.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on X shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total value of C$2,804,825.18.

TSE:X opened at C$126.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$121.42 and a 52-week high of C$145.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$133.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$130.69.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$287.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.6600005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About TMX Group (Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.