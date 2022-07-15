IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $3.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,548 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $4,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAG opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.