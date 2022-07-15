Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target at C$146.86

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$146.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$142.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CSFB set a C$153.00 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

TSE RY opened at C$119.24 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$119.20 and a 12-month high of C$149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$127.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$135.49.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9999992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total value of C$517,795.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$745,894.49. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$185,873.31. Insiders have sold 27,040 shares of company stock worth $3,423,775 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

