Analysts Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Price Target at $67.60

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.21. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $5,007,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,572,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 46.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,536,000 after buying an additional 74,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

