Analysts Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Price Target at $67.60

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.21. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $5,007,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,572,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 46.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,536,000 after buying an additional 74,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.