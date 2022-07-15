Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) & CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) and CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Rover Group alerts:

78.8% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rover Group and CVS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $109.84 million 6.74 -$64.05 million ($1.22) -3.34 CVS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CVS Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rover Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rover Group and CVS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 CVS Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rover Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.43, indicating a potential upside of 131.66%. Given Rover Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rover Group is more favorable than CVS Group.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and CVS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group -72.28% -21.97% -9.22% CVS Group N/A N/A N/A

Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

CVS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices. In addition, it operates Animed Direct, an online pharmacy and retail business that sells prescription and non-prescription medicines, premium pet foods, and other pet care products; and an online dispensary. Further, the company provides burial grounds; and veterinary instrumentation supply and referral services. It owns 506 veterinary practices, 3 laboratories, 7 crematoria, and an online pharmacy. CVS Group plc was founded in 1999 and is based in Diss, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.