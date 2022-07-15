BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $82.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,438,457.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,172. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

