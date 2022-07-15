Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

