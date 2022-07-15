Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Lowered to GBX 2,600

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,605 ($30.98) to GBX 2,600 ($30.92) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($30.92) to GBX 2,650 ($31.52) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,660.00.
Shares of RELX stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. Relx has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44.
About Relx (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relx (RELX)
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.