Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Lowered to GBX 2,600

Relx (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,605 ($30.98) to GBX 2,600 ($30.92) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($30.92) to GBX 2,650 ($31.52) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,660.00.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. Relx has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Relx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Relx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 274,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Relx by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 59,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Relx by 482.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

