Oppenheimer Weighs in on Microsoft Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Microsoft in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the software giant will earn $10.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.92. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2025 earnings at $14.59 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.72.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $254.08 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 40,867 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 12,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 181,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

