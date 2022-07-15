FY2023 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

NYSE:BRO opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.07. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,448,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,544,000 after buying an additional 98,905 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,539,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,845,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,294,000 after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,898,000 after purchasing an additional 723,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

