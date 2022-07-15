Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cadence Bank’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

CADE stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

About Cadence Bank (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.