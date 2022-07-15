Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the June 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 660,095 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,242.16% and a negative return on equity of 332.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.
