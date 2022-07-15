Brokers Offer Predictions for Catalent, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Catalent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $3.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.06. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. Catalent has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after acquiring an additional 632,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 261,686 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,791,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

