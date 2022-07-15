William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $25.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $30.00. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $26.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2024 earnings at $28.95 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.38.

NYSE:GWW opened at $456.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $471.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.05. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

