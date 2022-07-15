Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Update

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a growth of 757.6% from the June 15th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management cut their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition cut their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.27.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.