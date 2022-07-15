MX Oil (LON:MXO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

MX Oil PLC (LON:MXO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00). MX Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 27,655,588 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £14.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.32.
About MX Oil (LON:MXO)
