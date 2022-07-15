Great Portland Estates Plc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Great Portland Estates in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Great Portland Estates’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Great Portland Estates’ FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

GPEAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.33) to GBX 670 ($7.97) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.15.

GPEAF stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00.

About Great Portland Estates (Get Rating)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.