UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,400 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($99.90) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($83.25) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($92.77) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($84.44) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($63.04) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($101.09) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($68.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($95.39).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

