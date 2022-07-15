Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 13,738.4% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 19.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BNTC stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $4.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.