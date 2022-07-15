Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.64

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and traded as low as $0.19. Singing Machine shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 426,400 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.
Singing Machine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMDM)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Singing Machine (SMDM)
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.