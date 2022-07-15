Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.79

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and traded as low as $7.59. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 21,723 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

