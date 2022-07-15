US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.16. US Nuclear shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 48,169 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.
About US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Nuclear (UCLE)
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.