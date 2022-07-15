HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.80

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.80. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.
About HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (HOWWY)
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.