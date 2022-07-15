The Restaurant Group’s (RTN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.49) to GBX 110 ($1.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.07) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.56) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of The Restaurant Group to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 75 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.83) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 95.40 ($1.13).
Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 41.32 ($0.49) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.64. The firm has a market cap of £316.12 million and a P/E ratio of -7.80. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.20 ($1.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
