Synectics’ (SNX) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON SNX opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Synectics has a 52-week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.67). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.07. The firm has a market cap of £19.13 million and a P/E ratio of -38.39.

Get Synectics alerts:

In related news, insider David Coghlan purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £39,200 ($46,622.26).

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.