Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.97) price objective on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday.

LON:TBLD opened at GBX 121 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 151.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.07. tinyBuild has a 52-week low of GBX 115 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 280 ($3.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of £246.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,025.00.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development and publishing of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

