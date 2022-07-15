Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

