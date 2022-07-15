Wincanton (LON:WIN) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Wincanton stock opened at GBX 360.50 ($4.29) on Tuesday. Wincanton has a 12-month low of GBX 288 ($3.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 432 ($5.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 375.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 374.85. The stock has a market cap of £448.98 million and a PE ratio of 924.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

