Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 120 ($1.43) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 155 ($1.84).

WHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.20) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Warehouse REIT from GBX 200 ($2.38) to GBX 205 ($2.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warehouse REIT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 168.75 ($2.01).

Shares of WHR opened at GBX 142.60 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £605.85 million and a P/E ratio of 316.89. Warehouse REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 140.20 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 178 ($2.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.55. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 17,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £30,050.90 ($35,740.84). Also, insider Stephen Barrow acquired 17,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £25,022.65 ($29,760.53).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

