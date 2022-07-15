Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $901.41

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 901.41 ($10.72) and traded as high as GBX 906 ($10.78). Sanne Group shares last traded at GBX 906 ($10.78), with a volume of 36,430 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.00) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 901.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 908.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.33.

Sanne Group plc provides corporate, fund and private client administration, reporting, and fiduciary services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Channel Islands, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Mauritius. The company offers fund services, including private equity, private debt, real assets, and hedge services; corporate services comprising governance, fiduciary, administration, listing, escrow, employee incentives and independent trustee, treasury, accounting and financial reporting, regulatory, tax, and compliance services; and data management and consolidation, portfolio monitoring, portfolio investment monitoring, and compliance services.

