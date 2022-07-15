CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Short Interest Down 52.3% in June

CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CannBioRx Life Sciences stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. CannBioRx Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24.

