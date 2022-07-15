Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.42

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and traded as high as $3.75. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 879,375 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCRB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional acquired 8,738,243 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $27,525,465.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875,711 shares in the company, valued at $18,508,489.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

